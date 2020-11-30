5 things to know for November 30: Coronavirus, election, Iran, Switzerland, Thailand

2. Election 2020

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have announced an all-female White House senior communications team . Former Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki will serve as press secretary. Kate Bedingfield, who was Biden's deputy campaign manager and campaign communications director, will be White House communications director. Biden is set to name key members of his economic team today , including Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to serve in that role. Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo, president of the Obama Foundation in Chicago, could become the first Black deputy Treasury secretary. This economic team will have its work cut out for it: Biden has promised to address economic inequalities in America, but the pandemic has only worsened wealth disparities and devastated low-income workers.

3. Iran

The alleged assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist could set off a violent fission between the US and Iran. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, considered one of the masterminds of Iran's controversial nuclear program, was killed in an apparent assassination when his car was ambushed Friday near Tehran. Iranian state media reports Fakhrizadeh was shot by a remote-controlled machine gun in another car. Top Iranian officials are blaming Israel and vowing revenge. Iran has provided no evidence of Israeli involvement, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has declined to comment. One Iranian official compared the incident to the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in January. This all puts the US, as Israel's ally, in a difficult position. US-Iranian relations have deteriorated in recent years after President Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran and imposed crippling economic sanctions on the country.