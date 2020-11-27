5 things to know for November 27: Covid-19, Flynn, election, Turkey, Venezuela

2. Michael Flynn

President Trump announced on Twitter that he has issued a "full pardon" to his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn. The retired lieutenant general was a major figure in the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and he admitted under oath that he was guilty of lying to the FBI while serving as national security adviser. However, Flynn has since claimed his innocence, and Trump has touted him as a political symbol at rallies. Trump previously pardoned Roger Stone, another ally involved in the investigation, and these acts of clemency will likely color the President's legacy in the waning days of his administration. Still, this pardon doesn't necessarily mean Flynn's legal obligations are over. Flynn admitted to lying about his lobbying for Turkey but was not charged with that crime, and the Justice Department in the Biden administration could have more questions for him.