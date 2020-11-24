5 things to know for November 24: Biden, coronavirus, Nigeria, China, emissions

2. Coronavirus

The US could reach 20 million cumulative coronavirus cases by January 20, according to a new forecasting model. That means cases -- already at record highs in some areas -- would nearly double by then. For two weeks now, every day has brought a new record high for coronavirus hospitalizations. That number now stands at more than 85,800. And that optimistic news about the AstraZeneca vaccine with a 70% average effective rate? Medical experts still have a lot of questions about those findings, like what data led the drugmaker to conclusions about its effectiveness. As for whenever a vaccine is made available, members of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee are reminding people that they may feel unwell for a bit after getting vaccinated -- a common side effect of such regimens.