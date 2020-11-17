5 things to know for November 17: Covid-19, election, Iota, New Zealand, ISS

2. Election 2020

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has been under pressure from his fellow Republicans who want to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's projected win in the state. He said Sen. Lindsey Graham hinted that he should try to discard some legal ballots in the state, where an audit process to recount every presidential ballot is underway after the state flipped blue. "He asked if the ballots could be matched back to the voters," Raffensperger told CNN. "I got the sense it implied that then you could throw those out ... if you look at the counties with the highest frequent error of signatures." Graham has denied the allegation. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. But top Senate Republicans have shrugged off President Trump's baseless charges that the election was rigged and he won.