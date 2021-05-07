5 things to know for May 7: Coronavirus, GOP, school violence, voting limits, Brexit

4. Voting

Florida and Texas are looking to join the growing list of states enacting controversial voting laws based on Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill yesterday that includes stricter voter ID requirements for voting by mail, limits on who can pick up and return a voter's ballot, a ban on private funding for elections and stricter drop box rules. The new law will face immediate legal challenges from activist groups. The Texas House of Representatives moved a bill forward today that would add new voting restrictions and penalties. It still needs to bounce around the state House and Senate before final votes, but business groups and voting rights organizations are primed for a fight if it becomes law.

5. Brexit

The UK and France just engaged in an unusual maritime tussle over new Brexit trade guidelines. The conflict revolved around the self-governing British island of Jersey, just 14 miles off the French coast. France is not pleased that, due to the hasty trade deal struck between the UK and the European Union in December, its fishing boats must now provide paperwork to operate there. British media reported that the UK had sent two gunboats to the area amid reports that French fishing boats had launched a protest. France, in turn, announced it was sending navy ships to monitor the situation. The UK said it didn't want to escalate the situation, and the French boats eventually left. But it was another moment of unexpected drama as the region navigates the first few months of a post-Brexit reality.