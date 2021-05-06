5 things to know for May 6: Coronavirus, Facebook, economic relief, China, Colombia

2. Facebook

Facebook's independent, court-like oversight board decided the social network can continue to block former President Trump from its platform . The board concluded Trump's posts on January 6, which praised Capitol rioters, "severely violated" Facebook's policies and "created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible." Facebook is supposed to revisit the decision in six months. Republicans and Trump allies immediately claimed the decision was biased , while critics of the ex-President voiced hope that the upheld ban could reduce Trump's lasting influence via social media.

3. Economic relief

The Paycheck Protection Program, a core element of the US government's economic relief agenda, is officially exhausted weeks before its planned closure at the end of this month. The program reopened in January with an additional $284 billion for first-time borrowers and some second loans for those who participated in last year's first round. The Small Business Administration said more than 8 million small businesses were helped by the program. The SBA will keep taking some new applications from underserved areas. Meanwhile, President Biden is promoting the new Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The $28.6 billion program was established as part of Biden's massive Covid-19 relief package and will provide money to match restaurants' pandemic-related revenue losses.