5 things to know for May 4: Covid, immigration, US military, opioids, South China Sea

2. Immigration

President Biden will raise the refugee cap to 62,500 people this fiscal year after backlash following an earlier decision to maintain a Trump-era cap of 15,000. The elevated limit gets the administration back on track to its February promise of admitting more refugees. The vow was temporarily sidelined when a surge of migrants at the southern border moved Biden to reevaluate his policies. Nearly 6,000 undocumented immigrations were apprehended there daily in April, preliminary government data show. That means the continued influx is still higher than normal but appears to have plateaued. The Biden administration says it's still focusing on moving families and children out of US Border Patrol custody as fast as possible to alleviate overcrowding and long stays.