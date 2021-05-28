5 things to know for May 28: Capitol riot, Covid-19, San Jose, Russia, DOJ

2. Coronavirus

Some hopeful pandemic news to send you off this weekend: The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting that Covid-19 cases will fall over the next four weeks, thanks to widespread vaccination efforts. Those efforts will continue over the Memorial Day holiday in places like New York City, where vaccination buses are headed out to crowded beaches and parks. We're also learning more about the potential motivations behind President Joe Biden's call for the US intelligence committee to reinvestigate the origins of the coronavirus. According to the New York Times, intelligence officials told the White House they had untapped evidence about the virus' origins that required more analysis to fully interpret.