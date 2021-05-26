5 things to know for May 26: Covid-19, Biden, Trump Organization, Europe police, Mali

1. Coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases dropped 14% last week, WHO reports. The biggest decreases were in Europe, but the agency warned that case numbers and deaths overall are still high. The US has hit a big vaccine milestone, with half the adult population fully vaccinated, according to CDC records. And a new vaccine could be coming for young people. Moderna plans to request FDA authorization next month to open up its shots to adolescents after saying a trial showed the vaccine is safe and appears to be effective for kids 12 to 17. Meanwhile, Chinese state media is criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci after he said he is no longer convinced the Covid-19 pandemic originated naturally. He later clarified, saying that although all possibilities must be investigated, he still believes that its origin in nature is "highly likely."