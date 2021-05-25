5 things to know for May 25: George Floyd, Covid-19, Justice Dept, immigration, India

1. George Floyd

Today marks one year since the death of George Floyd, a tragedy that set in motion months of protests and reflection about the state of racial justice in America and, indeed, the world. From Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, to cities across the country, people will gather for marches and other commemorations. Floyd's sister, daughter and his daughter's mother will visit the White House at President Biden's invitation. Meanwhile, there is new hope in Congress that a policing overhaul bill requested by Biden -- and in part informed by Floyd's death -- is starting to take shape amid bipartisan negotiations. It still isn't clear where lawmakers stand on the key, divisive issue of qualified immunity, the controversial doctrine that protects officers accused of violating the Constitution while on duty.