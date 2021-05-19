5 things to know for May 19: Coronavirus, Capitol riot, policing, Gaza, Spain

2. Capitol riot

The House is set to vote today on setting up an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. The decision could expose fissures among Republican leaders, some of whom have vehemently downplayed the events of January 6. The bill is the product of a bipartisan deal, so it will likely pass the Democratic-led House with a few Republican votes. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said he will vote against it, despite giving the go-ahead to fellow GOP Rep. John Katko to negotiate it. That's definitely caused tension, and more drama will likely follow when the bill gets sent to the Senate. Several Senate Republicans have said they would vote for the bill, but given McCarthy's stance on it now, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's pressed "pause" on whether to support it.