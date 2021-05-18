5 things to know for May 18: Coronavirus, policing, abortion, Gaza, Havana Syndrome

4. Mideast violence

Biden has expressed support for a ceasefire in the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. The President mentioned his position on a call yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and floated the possibility of international diplomatic involvement. Some Democratic leaders want Biden to be more forceful with US engagement in the conflict. Netanyahu, meantime, has vowed to continue strikes against Hamas targets . The US has been in touch with foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, France, Qatar, Egypt and Pakistan, but demands from Israel and Hamas have so far stymied any solutions. Meanwhile, the volley of rocket attacks and airstrikes continues.

5. Havana Syndrome

The US is investigating two cases of a mysterious illness that affected White House officials late last year. The cases are consistent with "Havana Syndrome," an inexplicable combination of sensory experiences and physical symptoms that have sickened more than 100 US diplomats, spies and troops around the globe. One of the latest incidents began after the 2020 election when an NSC official passed through a White House gate. Now, the government has revealed it's investigating a second, more serious case from weeks later near another White House entrance. The intelligence community still isn't sure who is causing the strange array of nervous system symptoms or if the episodes can even be called "attacks."