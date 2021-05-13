5 things to know for May 13: Pipeline hack, Congress, Covid, police, Mideast violence

1. Pipeline hack

Colonial Pipeline finally launched the restart of its operations yesterday evening following a six-day shutdown caused by a ransomware attack. This means shortages and ultra-long lines at the pump are coming to an end, but it will take several days for service to get back to normal. The ransomware group that carried out the attack demanded millions in bitcoin cryptocurrency payment. Colonial Pipeline and US government officials have managed to retrieve the most important data that was stolen, so it doesn't look like the company will need to pay up. Meanwhile, President Biden signed an executive order meant to better protect the nation from cyberattacks like this one, which are also becoming a concern for entities like banks and stock exchanges. However, even the Biden administration admitted more would need to be done to stop an attack like the Colonial Pipeline hack.