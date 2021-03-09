5 things to know for March 9: Covid-19, voting rights, Congress, Asia-Pacific, China

2. Voting rights

3. Congress

Five Republican senators have announced they will not run for reelection next November, deepening the ideological divide between traditional GOP lawmakers and those unfailingly loyal to former President Trump (all the outgoing senators are seen as in the former camp). The latest is Roy Blunt. Chuck Grassley, who has been in the Senate for more than four decades, is also mulling his future. Meanwhile, liberal Democrats are continuing their yearslong push to overhaul the Senate's hallowed filibuster. Their plan includes changing the 60-vote requirement to break the legislative stalling tactic. But to get anything changed, they'd need unanimity in their ranks, which will take some convincing. For the record, Biden (a former senator) has said he's not in favor of ending the filibuster.