5 things to know for March 5: Coronavirus, stimulus, immigration, Hong Kong, Ethiopia

2. Stimulus

The Senate debate on the Covid-19 relief bill, termed the American Recovery Plan, will start in earnest today after some theatrics yesterday on the Senate floor. GOP Sen. Ron Johnson forced Senate clerks to read the 628-page bill aloud, a pit stop that took hours, and now Republicans will set about trying to peel off Democratic votes in a process known as "vote-a-rama." Basically, each amendment to the bill gets introduced and debated for a few minutes, then members get 10 minutes to vote. It's part of Democrats' plan to get the bill passed quickly, but Republicans are hoping to divide Dems on parts of the bill along the way. Regardless, Democrats are looking to pass it this weekend with their narrow Senate majority. Want to know what you stand to gain from the bill? Here's a rundown of offerings for various situations.