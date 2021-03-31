5 things to know for March 31: Coronavirus, voter suppression, Chauvin trial, infrastructure, Myanmar

4. Infrastructure

President Joe Biden will unveil his ambitious infrastructure package in Pittsburgh today, kicking off what's likely to be months of conversation and controversy among Democrats. The plan will require trillions in spending and will likely receive pushback from major businesses that will balk at things like proposed increases in corporate taxes and the ending of federal subsidies for fossil fuel firms. Right now, the biggest question is how all of it -- a total of $3 trillion to $4 trillion -- will get paid for. The American Society of Civil Engineers says such high sums are sorely needed to fix the country's crumbling roads, bridges, public transit systems and dams. Their estimate? About $2.6 trillion over 10 years.