5 things to know for March 30: Coronavirus, White House, voter suppression, Hong Kong, Brazil

3. Voter suppression

Georgia's new controversial and restrictive voting law has faced swift backlash. Two federal lawsuits have been filed to challenge the law : one brought by a Democratic election attorney on behalf of racial justice groups, and another by a collective of several civil rights and voting rights groups. The lawsuits allege the new laws, which do things like limit ballot drop boxes and make it illegal to give water to those waiting in line to vote, are unconstitutional and violate the Voting Rights Act. Justice groups are urging sports organizations , like the PGA Tour and Major League Baseball, to reconsider holding upcoming major events in the state.

4. Hong Kong

China's government has passed a new law that will drastically restrict the right of Hong Kongers to stand for election, giving Beijing even more control over the supposedly semi-autonomous city. The new law reshapes Hong Kong's 70-seat legislature, adding 20 seats and changing its makeup so that most of the seats would be controlled by a government-appointed Election Committee or groups loyal to Beijing. This makes it impossible for any opposition party to gain a majority, especially since anyone hoping to gain a seat must also secure nomination from the committee. Chinese and Hong Kong officials say these changes are necessary to ensure "patriots governing Hong Kong" prevail, but others fear it's just another tool of political suppression.