5 things to know for March 25: Colorado, Biden, coronavirus, immigration, Suez Canal

4. Immigration

Biden has tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with overseeing diplomatic efforts with Central American countries to stem the flow of migrants to the US southern border. And with a steep number of unaccompanied minors in US custody, some former Border Patrol chiefs are imploring leaders in Congress for more resources and to take steps to reform the US immigration system. Not only has the Biden administration been under mounting pressure to fix the crisis, it's also been called out for not giving journalists access inside facilities housing migrant children. Legislators yesterday toured one such facility in Texas -- with a news camera finally in tow.

5. Suez Canal

A container ship ran aground Tuesday in the Suez canal, blocking one of the world's busiest waterways and stranding dozens of vessels on both sides in one of the worst shipping jams seen in years. And ... it's still there. In fact, the CEO of a salvage company says it may take days or weeks to free the massive tanker from the comparatively tiny waterway. The 224,000-ton vessel is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall and got stuck because of a sandstorm and bad navigation. Shipping experts say if it's not cleared soon, some vessels may have to be rerouted around the southern tip of Africa, adding about a week to their journeys. Just how important is this narrow waterway? Roughly 30% of the world's shipping container volume transits through its 120 miles every day. Well, most days. Not today.