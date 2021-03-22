5 things to know for March 22: Covid, immigration, spa killings, Afghanistan, China

2. Immigration

The Biden administration is trying to get a grip on the surge of young migrants at the southern border, and Republican opponents are seeing it as a chance to sow division and doubt about the President's immigration strategies. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists the border is closed to migrants right now, but there's an exception for unaccompanied minors. As of Saturday, more than 5,000 of these children were in custody at the border. President Biden says he plans to rebuild a system that lets potential child migrants seek asylum in their home countries so they don't make the perilous journey through human trafficking networks to the southern border. Some critics say Biden reversed Trump-era policies that were considered inhumane before the new administration was ready to deal with the influx it would cause.