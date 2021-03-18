5 things to know for March 18: Spa killings, Covid-19, China, Amazon, storm danger

3. China

Senior officials from the US and China are set to meet in Alaska today and tomorrow for the first time since President Biden took office. But Beijing does not have "high expectations," China's ambassador to the US said. US-China relations were tense under President Trump as the countries clashed on issues of trade, technology and human rights, and Biden's administration has signaled it would likely continue that tough stance. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently accused China of using "coercion and aggression" to undermine human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang (where China faces accusations of genocide against the Uyghurs). China said it wouldn't compromise on issues of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.