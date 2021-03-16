5 things to know for March 16: Covid, immigration, North Korea, Capitol riot, Vatican

2. Immigration

President Biden is facing growing political tension over his administration's strategy on the US-Mexico border. Republicans are calling the situation a failure of Biden's leadership, while some Democrats are suggesting that detaining families and children in temporary facilities is no better than how Trump handled migrant children while in office. More than 4,000 children have been stuck in Border Patrol-run facilities, which are akin to jail-like conditions, for extended periods because there is not enough shelter space to adequately care for them. There are a few factors behind the spike: devastation from two hurricanes last year, the toll of the pandemic and the perception that enforcement is now more relaxed. Still, CNN's Stephen Collinson writes, the issue is fast becoming a political emergency for the new President.