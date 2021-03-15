5 things to know for March 15: Immigration, Covid-19, 2020 election, Myanmar, London

4. Myanmar

Myanmar security forces killed dozens of protesters yesterday. It was one of the deadliest days since the military seized power in a coup, bringing the post-coup death toll to at least 126 people. The military junta also imposed martial law in six areas after several Chinese-funded factories were set on fire during protests. It's unclear who is behind the fires. Anti-coup protesters have been suspicious of China, with demonstrations targeting the Chinese embassy in Myanmar's largest city and protesters accusing Beijing of supporting the coup and junta. China has not outright condemned the military takeover but backed a UN Security Council statement condemning violence against peaceful protesters.