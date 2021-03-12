5 things to know for March 12: Stimulus, Covid-19, state laws, Myanmar, George Floyd

4. Myanmar

More people are dying in Myanmar every day as the military junta in control there tries to crack down on peaceful protests. In the small town of Myaing, police shot into a crowd, killing at least eight and leaving the streets streaked with blood. A top UN official has said the situation is "likely meeting the legal threshold for crimes against humanity." The UN special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar called on UN member states to stop the flow of revenue and weapons to the junta, saying multilateral sanctions should be imposed on parties responsible for the coup and ensuing violence. More than 2,000 people have been arbitrarily detained since the coup, according to one advocacy group, and the whereabouts of many of them are unknown.