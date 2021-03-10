5 things to know for March 10: Coronavirus, stimulus, Congress, Myanmar, China

The British royal family is "saddened" to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, calling the allegations of racism made by the couple in an interview with Oprah Winfrey "concerning," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

About 1 in 10 Americans -- more than 32 million people -- are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but experts say that number is nowhere near high enough to suppress the spread. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says March and April will be "pivotal times" for whether people can work toward ending the pandemic nightmare or will erase progress by ignoring safety measures. Around the world, richer nations are administering about one vaccine dose every single second, but most of the poorest ones have yet to get a single shot, a global vaccine alliance says. These same rich nations are blocking efforts by developing countries to waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines so others can get the vaccines they need. A World Trade Organization committee will meet today to discuss waiving these rights in the interest of public health.