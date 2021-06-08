5 things to know for June 8: Covid-19, immigration, SCOTUS, Giuliani, Alzheimer's

2. Immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Guatemala and Mexico this week to better understand the root causes that drive Central American migrants to the US. It's her first foreign trip as vice president after Biden tasked her with leading efforts to stem the flow of migrants to the southern border. The Biden administration is under increasing pressure to address the situation at the border, and Harris' visit comes as a record number of unaccompanied children crossed into the US this spring. In the region, Harris plans to meet with not just political leaders but also community leaders and entrepreneurs.

3. SCOTUS

In other immigration news, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled yesterday that the government can block immigrants with temporary protected status from applying for green cards if they entered the country unlawfully. The decision could also have implications for Dreamers unless Congress paves a permanent lawful status for those undocumented immigrants brought to the US as kids, one expert said. The high court also agreed to take up a case next term brought by three Muslim men who seek to challenge the FBI over its surveillance of their mosque. Additionally, the justices declined for now to take up a challenge to the male-only registration requirement for the military draft -- meaning that even though the draft is not implemented, only men will still be required to register for the selective service.