5 things to know for June 7: White House, coronavirus, voting, Mexico, Chicago

2. Coronavirus

Let's start with the good news: Most adults in the US have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 66% said in a recent survey that their lives are at least somewhat back to normal. The average national vaccination rate also got back up above a million shots a day, after falling under that threshold last week. But even as things are looking up, experts warn that vaccination lags among groups such as adolescents could delay the return to normal. Also, only 13 states have reached Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of US adults with at least one dose by July 4 -- and those that are behind could be vulnerable to another outbreak.