5 things to know for June 21: Gun violence, coronavirus, voting, Russia, Ethiopia

Parkland school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky tells CNN's Pamela Brown he thinks the Biden administration needs to take "serious steps" and keep gun reform at the forefront.

The heat is finally off for the southwestern US, which will cool down this week after a wave of record-breaking temperatures.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Gun violence

Ten mass shootings happened across the nation this weekend, leaving at least seven people dead and more than 40 injured. It was the latest in a streak of violent weekends in America. The weekend before this, there were also 10 mass shootings that left 12 people dead across seven states. (CNN defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter.) This weekend's violence included shootings at several parties and celebrations, including in California, Indiana and Colorado. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 293 mass shootings in 2021 so far.

2. Coronavirus