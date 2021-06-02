5 things to know for June 2: White House, jobs, Covid-19, Supreme Court, North Korea

4. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is entering the self-imposed final month of the term, but several high-profile cases still need attention . There's a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on the docket, as well as a major dispute out of Philadelphia that pits claims of religious liberty against the LGBTQ community. Decisions on voting rights, policing and NCAA rules are also outstanding. Politicians also will be looking out for any retirement plans of Justice Stephen Breyer , 82. If he were to depart, it would open the door for President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats to replace him with a much younger liberal.

5. North Korea

North Korea's ruling party has undergone significant changes in recent months, according to excerpts of a government document. The changes have left North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a new second-in-command, thought to be either Jo Yong Won or Kim Tok Hun, two of the most powerful men in North Korea's government. There is nothing to indicate the position's creation has anything to do with Kim Jong Un's health, which was the subject of intense speculation last year after he disappeared from state media for several weeks. Experts think he may just be delegating more of his workload. Other changes to the ruling party's policies include a new focus on the economy, and the formal abandonment of old policies created under Kim Jong Il's rule.