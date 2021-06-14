5 things to know for June 14: NATO, G7, Israel, Coronavirus, DOJ

4. Coronavirus

A dangerous Covid-19 variant is on the rise in the US, and could do serious damage in areas with low vaccination rates, a former FDA official says. The Delta variant currently accounts for about 10% of US Covid-19 infections, but but that proportion is doubling every two weeks and may become the dominant strain in the US. That may not mean a sharp uptick in infections across the country, which has administered more than 309 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, but specific regions are at risk. Nationally, 64.4% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but some states, like Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are seeing significantly lower rates.