5 things to know for June 10: White House, Covid-19, Keystone XL, US police, Myanmar

4. Law enforcement

Police chiefs in cities across the nation are confronting a surge in gun violence and murder -- even before the usual spike of crime seen in the summer. After major cities saw a 33% increase in homicides in 2020, law enforcement officials and experts say they're alarmed by the numbers seen so far this year. They attribute the rise in gun violence to a number of factors, among them the economic collapse, de-policing in major cities after last year's protests and shifts in law enforcement resources to downtown areas because of those protests. Separately, the American Academy of Neurology said law enforcement's use of neck restraints such as chokeholds and strangleholds should be prohibited -- something some localities did last year.