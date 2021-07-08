5 things to know for July 8: Haiti, coronavirus, Trump, condo collapse, Colombia

1. Haiti

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was assassinated during an attack on his home yesterday morning, plunging a country already gripped by rising poverty and violence into further uncertainty. Four suspects connected to the attack were killed by police, and another two have been detained. Haiti's ambassador to the US said the suspects were foreigners, and Haitian police are working to determine their nationalities. Haiti's borders and international airport are closed, and martial law has been imposed since the attack. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a state of siege in the country and is pleading with citizens to stay calm. Moise's death comes amid deep political instability. Many key roles in Haiti's government have been vacant and the parliament effectively defunct. Haiti's opposition movement has long called for Moise to resign. It isn't clear who will replace Moise in the coming months.