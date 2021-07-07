5 things to know for July 7: Coronavirus, condo collapse, Elsa, Lebanon, NY mayor

4. Lebanon

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic crisis that is worsening by the day. Residents face long lines at gas stations, power outages of up to 22 hours and food and medical shortages. The situation has already given way to violence, and Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister predicts the country is just days away from a "social explosion." As the state appeals to outside forces for help, officials at institutions like the World Bank and European Union say the catastrophe could have been avoided and point the finger at Lebanon's leaders for not taking steps that could have mitigated the financial decline.