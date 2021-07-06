5 things to know for July 6: Covid, ransomware, condo search, gun violence, Hong Kong

2. Ransomware attack

Between 800 and 1,500 businesses have been hit by a ransomware attack on software vendor Kaseya, whose products are widely used by IT management companies. An analysis of the malicious software shows it was created by REvil, a ransomware gang believed to operate out of Eastern Europe or Russia. The group is demanding a $70 million payment in Bitcoin for a decryptor tool. The White House is urging companies that believe their systems were compromised to immediately report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, but the full impact of the incident may not be felt until today, when many people return to work after the long weekend. Several high-profile cyberattacks have hit the US in recent months, and preventing them has become a White House priority.