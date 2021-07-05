5 things to know for July 5: Surfside, Covid-19, Afghanistan, the Pope, golf shooting

Dr. Jonathan Reiner discusses the progress the US has made combating Covid-19 and what work still needs to be done.

Fireworks still ringing in your ears? We'll keep it short today so everyone can get back to their long holiday weekends. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Condo collapse

The remaining structure at the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, was demolished last night. Search and rescue efforts were paused before the demolition, but will pick back up once the area is secure. At least 24 people are confirmed dead, and 121 are unaccounted for.

2. Coronavirus