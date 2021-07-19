5 things to know for July 19: Covid-19, extreme weather, gun violence, DACA, Austria

1. Coronavirus

Millions of Americans are jeopardizing their health, freedom and finances by not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, current and former federal health officials say. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, FDA commissioner in the Trump era, gave a clear warning on the Delta variant, calling it, "the most serious virus that they get in their lifetime in terms of the risk of putting them in the hospital." Across the Atlantic, English citizens, many of whom are now fully vaccinated, will experience a new reality today -- dubbed by some as "Freedom Day" -- after the government lifted almost all restrictions. Nightclubs can reopen, mandatory mask wearing is gone and capacity limits indoors or outdoors have ended. Meanwhile, as the Tokyo Olympics are set to start later this week, there are more and more Covid-19 cases in the Olympic Village.