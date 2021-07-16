5 things to know for July 16: Extreme weather, Covid, infrastructure, Cuba, Lebanon

2. Coronavirus

Covid-19 cases are surging in almost every state, and CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen says it's time to "do something dramatic" to protect the country from a tragic fall season. Hospitals are filling up in places like Arkansas, where only 35% of the population is fully vaccinated. Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous county, will reinstate its mask mandate this weekend, requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. The Delta variant is also fueling huge surges in the Middle East and North Africa. Tunisia has been hit especially hard and is reimposing lockdowns. The North African nation now has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate in the Eastern Mediterranean region and on the African continent. And in Iraq, less than 1% of the population has received a coronavirus vaccine dose.