5 things to know for July 14: Covid, gun rights, infrastructure, South Africa, Canada

2. Gun rights

President Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is underscoring deep congressional divides when it comes to gun control. David Chipman has been a career official at ATF for 25 years but also an adviser to a group that advocates for stricter gun laws. That has turned off some moderate Republicans and centrist Democrats and put Chipman's Senate nomination in peril. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers are still trying to broker a deal for a slimmed-down bill to expand background checks for gun sales -- another divisive issue. A federal appeals court also ruled against federal regulations that would ban handgun sales from licensed dealers to anyone under 21, saying they violate the Second Amendment.