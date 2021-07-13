5 things to know for July 13: Coronavirus, voting rights, White House, Haiti, China

Families could start getting enhanced child tax credit payments from the IRS as soon as this week. Think you qualify? Use our calculator to see how much you may be entitled to.

1. Coronavirus

Americans need to make a choice to avoid a looming coronavirus surge, a CNN medical expert says: Get vaccinated, or actually follow through on safety precautions like masking and social distancing. That choice is playing out elsewhere, as well. COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing initiative, signed deals with two Chinese pharmaceutical companies for more than half a billion Covid-19 vaccines by the first half of next year to try to combat the spreading Delta variant. In Seoul, South Korea, the Health Ministry has implemented an unusual gym restriction: no fast music, which it reasons can lead to rapid breathing. Back in the US, the FDA warned of a possible increased risk of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome tied to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA says it hasn't established that the vaccine could cause the syndrome -- just an increase in reports.