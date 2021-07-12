5 things to know for July 12: Coronavirus, extreme heat, Haiti, Ethiopia, Cuba

2. Extreme heat

3. Haiti

Haitian authorities have arrested a man they say helped orchestrate last week's assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Police did not say what the 63-year-old's motives may have been but said he arrived in the country in June with "political intentions" and was in touch with a Florida-based Venezuelan security firm to recruit 26 Colombian mercenaries and two Haitian-Americans. Police previously said a group of at least 28 people are suspected in the killing. At least 20 of those suspects have been detained, including two Americans. Agents from the US and other nations have joined the criminal inquiry into Moise's death. With some Haitians and local politicians not ready to trust the government's version of Wednesday's events, international cooperation in the investigation could boost public confidence.