5 things to know for July 1: Trump Org, Bill Cosby, condo collapse, Covid-19, China

1. Trump Organization

A grand jury in Manhattan has indicted the Trump Organization, the former President's namesake company, and one of its top executives, people familiar with the matter say. The charges are related to alleged tax crimes tied to an inquiry into employee perks such as rent-free homes, car leases and bonuses. The indictment will likely be unsealed today. Trump himself isn't expected to be charged, his lawyer said. The DA's indictment would be the first to charge the Trump company with criminal conduct following several federal and state prosecutorial inquiries during his administration. CNN's Stephen Collinson writes that the development is sure to have wider political consequences.