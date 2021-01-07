5 things to know for January 7: Capitol riot, Covid, Garland, Ossoff, Breonna Taylor

The President's response: It took President Trump hours to respond to the domestic terrorism. In tweets and a video message, the President offered only lukewarm admonition and repeated some of the baseless claims that motivated the protests in the first place. "We love you," he said to rioters in the video. "You're very special." The video and some of his tweets were taken down by Twitter and Facebook in what the companies said was an attempt to prevent more violence. Both platforms temporarily locked Trump's accounts.

Electoral College affirmation: After abandoning the proceedings as rioters forced their way inside the Capitol, House and Senate members reconvened last night and, just a few hours ago, finally affirmed Joe Biden's Electoral College win. Several GOP senators who'd planned to object changed their minds because of the day's events. The process was understandably tense. Two House members nearly came to blows during a debate over Pennsylvania's election results, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of Trump, vigorously defended certifying the electoral votes. Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence had voiced their belief in the legitimacy of Biden's victory and rejected Trump's claims of voter fraud.