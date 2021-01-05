5 things to know for January 5: Senate runoffs, Covid, transition, Jacob Blake, Iran

2. Coronavirus

Anyone who gets the coronavirus vaccine must get both doses for it to be effective, FDA officials said yesterday. It seems like a no-brainer, but the slow rollout of vaccines across the US had led to speculation that foregoing or delaying a second dose could stretch the amount of available vaccine. So far, the US has administered 4.5 million doses. Meanwhile, lockdowns are shuttering parts of Europe again. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a harsh lockdown across England that will last at least through the middle of February. Italy also imposed new lockdowns, and Germany is considering extending coronavirus restrictions. It's all to avoid situations like we're seeing in Los Angeles County, where 1 out of 5 people tested for coronavirus turns up positive, and hospital beds are so scarce that ambulance drivers have been instructed not to transport patients with little chance of survival.