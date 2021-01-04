5 things to know for January 4: Transition, coronavirus, Congress, Iran, China

4. Iran

The US and Iran are ratcheting up tensions in the Persian Gulf around the anniversary of the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike last January 3. Some Iranian military forces have ramped up their readiness levels in recent days, according to US sources, including moving short-range ballistic missiles into Iraq, where they could potentially strike at US bases. Similar attacks happened last year in the wake of Soleimani's death. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has also ordered a US aircraft carrier to stay in the Persian Gulf region after it had been scheduled to move.

5. China

Wall Street is going to kick out three Chinese telecom companies in order to comply with a Trump order banning Americans from investing in firms the government suspects are either owned or controlled by the Chinese military. China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom have all been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for years, but most of their business is based in China. So, while trading volumes are low in the US, the decision could affect share values elsewhere. The Trump administration has been putting pressure on Chinese firms like these for a while. Trump recently signed new rules that could force Chinese companies to delist from American stock exchanges if they fail to meet US auditing standards.