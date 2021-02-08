5 things to know for February 8: Coronavirus, impeachment, stimulus, Israel, India

1. Coronavirus

The US has seen a dip in coronavirus cases, but experts warn we may just be in the eye of the hurricane. Medical professionals are trying to figure out how to stop the rapidly spreading UK, South Africa and Brazil variants that have already infected more than 700 people in the US, and easing of good prevention practices could make the next wave worse. South Africa is pausing some vaccine plans after a study found AstraZeneca's vaccine is less effective against the variant first discovered there. In China, frustration and heartbreak abounds as China is discouraging hundreds of millions of people from traveling for the Lunar New Year. You may recall the massive event was a source of superspreader concern in the early days of the pandemic last year.