5 things to know for February 5: Covid-19, Congress, Smartmatic, Yemen, Hong Kong

1. Coronavirus

The UK coronavirus variant experts are fretting over may become dominant in the US because it's more easily spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. Unfortunately, this could mean another surge in cases as the country tries to speed up vaccine rollouts. A federal distribution program aims to help pharmacies administer about 100 million vaccine doses a month at thousands of locations, with delivery of about 1 million doses starting next Thursday to Publix, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS stores. Meanwhile, the FDA will meet February 26 to discuss Johnson & Johnson's request for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine. It's all a race against time as a new forecast from an influential model predicts more than 630,000 US Covid-19 deaths by June 1.