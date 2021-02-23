5 things to know for February 23: SCOTUS, White House, Covid-19, US police, Australia

4. Police violence

Police in Aurora, Colorado, involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain had no legal basis to stop or detain him. This is the conclusion of an independent investigative report that criticizes officers and medical responders at the scene. McClain, a Black man, died three days after he was stopped by Aurora police, put in a carotid hold and injected with ketamine. No charges were brought against the officers because prosecutors said they couldn't prove they caused McClain's death or used unjustified force. Meanwhile, police are investigating the arrest of a Baton Rouge teenager last weekend after video posted online showed an officer pinning the 13-year-old to the ground with his arm under the boy's neck. The Louisiana city and police department have petitioned to allow the full body-worn camera video to be made public.