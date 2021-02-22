5 things to know for February 22: Covid-19, Texas, White House, United, Iran

4. United

United Flight 328 suffered catastrophic engine failure on Saturday, forcing the Boeing 777 bound for Honolulu to return to its origin in Denver. Debris from the plane rained down on Denver neighborhoods , and passenger video from the ordeal looks straight out of a nightmare. Now, Boeing is recommending the suspension of all 777 model planes with the same engine as the one involved in the incident. United Airlines has already removed all 24 of its planes with that engine from service. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and initial findings revealed fractured and damaged fan blades in the plane's engine.

5. Iran

The Biden administration has begun to communicate with Iran over American hostages in the region, says national security adviser Jake Sullivan. There are currently at least 43 publicly known hostage or detainee cases in 11 countries including Iran, according to a foundation that tracks the cases. Secretary of State Antony Blinken set the groundwork for this priority earlier this month when he talked with the loved ones of American hostages. Sullivan also said yesterday that Tehran has not responded to the European Union's proposed meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear program, adding that the ball is in their court. The White House said last week that the US is willing to sit down for talks with Tehran and other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal.