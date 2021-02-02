5 things to know for February 2: Covid-19, stimulus, White House, GameStop, Myanmar

1. Coronavirus

Vaccine distribution in the US will "get better very quickly," Dr. Anthony Fauci says. With the Biden administration's recent purchase of 200 million additional doses, the President says there will now be enough doses to fully vaccinate 300 million people by the end of the summer -- almost the entire US population. Though vaccine efforts are improving, officials are still in a race against those coronavirus variants. Fauci says people who have had Covid-19, and thus have some measure of immunity, may get reinfected if variants become dominant. Meanwhile, Japan is planning to extend its state of emergency as case numbers rise. Despite worsening conditions, the country's 2020 Olympics president says the games, postponed from last year and set for this summer, will go on no matter what.