5 things to know for February 15: Trump, Covid-19, Myanmar, India, winter weather

2. Coronavirus

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining sharply in the US, in what feels like an encouraging piece of news. But the nation isn't yet in the clear. Though more than 38 million Americans so far have received at least their first vaccine dose, vaccinations aren't actually what's driving case numbers down. Instead, one expert says, it's following tried-and-true safety measures that's behind the decline: wearing masks, physical distancing, not traveling and not congregating with others indoors. It's especially important those behaviors continue: Vaccinations won't be widely available to most Americans until late spring or summer. New coronavirus variants are popping up. And a troubling batch of mutations have been found in US coronavirus samples. In other news, investigators from the World Health Organization have found signs that the original coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019 was much wider than previously thought.