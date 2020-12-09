5 things to know for December 9: Pandemic, transition, defense deals, Iraq, data scientist

3. Defense deals

The Trump administration is working to rally support in the Senate for its controversial high-dollar arms sale to the United Arab Emirates orchestrated by Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The $23 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets, Reaper drones and munitions to the UAE has frustrated agencies and congressional committees that feel like they've been left in the dark about the deal. A bipartisan resolution to block the sale will be voted on later this week. Meanwhile, the House approved the sweeping National Defense Authorization Act with a veto-proof majority. Trump had threatened to veto the bill because it doesn't contain a repeal of a law that shields social media companies, and would require the military to rename bases that were named after figures from the Confederacy. Among other spending, the $740 billion NDAA would include pay raises for America's soldiers.